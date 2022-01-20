Kore Potash (LON:KP2) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Kore Potash (LON:KP2)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 3 ($0.04) price target on shares of Kore Potash in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of LON KP2 opened at GBX 0.95 ($0.01) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.93. Kore Potash has a 1-year low of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 2 ($0.03). The company has a market cap of £32.00 million and a PE ratio of -9.48.

Kore Potash plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of potash minerals in the Republic of Congo. Its flagship property is the 97%-owned Sintoukola potash project that comprises the Kola sylvinite and carnallite deposits located to the north of the city of Pointe Noire.

