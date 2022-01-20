Kryll (KRL) Price Tops $1.06

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. During the last week, Kryll has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. Kryll has a total market capitalization of $40.26 million and $249,046.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kryll coin can now be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00002538 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004958 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00051479 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006750 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Kryll Profile

KRL is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 38,084,598 coins. Kryll’s official website is kryll.io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Kryll Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars.

