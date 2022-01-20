KuCoin Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $14.15 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. KuCoin Token has a market cap of $1.58 billion and approximately $14.15 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Token coin can currently be bought for about $19.76 or 0.00047799 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004921 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00050699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006736 BTC.

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token (CRYPTO:KCS) is a coin. Its launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

