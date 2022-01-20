Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $278.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 293 to CHF 278 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of KHNGY stock opened at $57.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.88 and its 200-day moving average is $65.97. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.82. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $78.44.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 52.20%.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.

