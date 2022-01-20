Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.00

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 37188 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on KURA shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $784.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average is $17.09.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KURA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,001,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,678,000 after purchasing an additional 39,035 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 3.5% in the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,319,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 14.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,254,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,859,000 after purchasing an additional 420,992 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 96.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 48.3% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,460,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,080,000 after purchasing an additional 801,496 shares during the last quarter.

Kura Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.