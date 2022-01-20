Kyber Network Crystal v2 Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $49.09 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Kyber Network Crystal v2 has a market cap of $286.08 million and approximately $49.09 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kyber Network Crystal v2 coin can currently be bought for about $1.61 or 0.00003891 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kyber Network Crystal v2 has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004921 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00050699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal v2 Profile

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (CRYPTO:KNC) is a coin. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s total supply is 177,809,350 coins. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official Twitter account is @KyberNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity. KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens. “

Buying and Selling Kyber Network Crystal v2

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network Crystal v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kyber Network Crystal v2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kyber Network Crystal v2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

