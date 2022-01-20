Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Short Interest Update

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the December 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 22,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $1,196,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jared Gollob sold 14,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $948,047.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,906,396. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $10,573,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 16.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 630.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,422,000 after purchasing an additional 432,300 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 198.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,467,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KYMR stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.30. 12,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,935. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.54. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $29.93 and a 1-year high of $87.49. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 1.36.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 112.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.18 million. Equities research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KYMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.