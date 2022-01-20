Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 29,827 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 214,786 shares.The stock last traded at $172.00 and had previously closed at $168.96.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.53.

The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.06 and its 200-day moving average is $166.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 43.36%. Landstar System’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 11.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,353,000 after purchasing an additional 33,997 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Landstar System by 98,788.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

