Laramide Resources (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) Shares Down 0%

Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF)’s share price traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49. 32,780 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 107,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.57.

Laramide Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LMRXF)

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of uranium assets. Its projects include Churchrock and ISR, La Jara Mesa, La Sal, Westmoreland, and Murphy. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Australia, and the USA. The company was founded on May 29, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Laramide Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laramide Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.