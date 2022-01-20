Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $41.58

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$41.58 and traded as high as C$44.24. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$43.72, with a volume of 209,602 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$46.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 42.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This is a boost from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 155.34%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

