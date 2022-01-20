Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the December 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 486,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

LAZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

In other Lazard news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 61.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 185,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,481,000 after acquiring an additional 70,437 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the third quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 14.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 276,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,666,000 after acquiring an additional 34,581 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 4.0% during the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 20,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the third quarter worth approximately $2,174,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.33. The company had a trading volume of 23,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.54. Lazard has a 1-year low of $38.68 and a 1-year high of $53.00.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $702.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.97 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 58.36% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lazard will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.63%.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

