Lead Wallet (LEAD) Price Hits $0.0033

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lead Wallet has a total market cap of $1.67 million and $39,452.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lead Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00058055 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00064264 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,187.99 or 0.07467952 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,733.82 or 1.00105251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00065317 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007901 BTC.

Lead Wallet Coin Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lead Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lead Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.