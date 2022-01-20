LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD) Trading Up 0%

Shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD) were up 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.46 and last traded at $24.38. Approximately 6,626 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 15,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.37.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.18.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $312,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $680,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $5,252,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $20,974,000.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.