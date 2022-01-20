Leon’s Furniture (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Trading Down 0.1%

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF)’s stock price traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.37 and last traded at $19.43. 700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 180% from the average session volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.44.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.86.

Leon’s Furniture Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LEFUF)

Leon’s Furniture Ltd. engages in the retail of home furniture, appliances, electronics and mattresses. The firm’s retail banners consists of Leon’s, The Brick, Brick Outlet and The Brick Mattress Store. It offers sofas, king beds, tables, chairs, full beds, sofa tables, pillows, bed frames, sheets, mirrors, rugs, lamps and cooktops.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.