LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the December 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

LX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LexinFintech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.16.

LX traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.74. The stock had a trading volume of 40,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,762. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $680.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.84. LexinFintech has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $15.42.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 38.73% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $460.75 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that LexinFintech will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in LexinFintech in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in LexinFintech in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in LexinFintech in the third quarter worth about $2,761,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in LexinFintech in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in LexinFintech by 50.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

