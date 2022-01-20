Libero Copper & Gold (CVE:LBC) Trading 7.2% Higher

Libero Copper & Gold Co. (CVE:LBC) shares traded up 7.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52. 63,002 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 107,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

The stock has a market cap of C$29.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.47.

Libero Copper & Gold (CVE:LBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

In related news, Director Ian Slater sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.50, for a total value of C$200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,000,000.

Libero Copper & Gold Company Profile (CVE:LBC)

Libero Copper & Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Colombia. The company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Tomichi porphyry copper-molybdenum deposit located in the Tomichi Mining District, Gunnison County, Southwestern Colorado; the Big Bulk Porphyry Gold-Copper property located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Big Red porphyry copper-gold property comprising 20 contiguous claims covering an area of 26,000 hectares in northwestern British Columbia.

