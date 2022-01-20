Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Centamin (LON:CEY)

Centamin (LON:CEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 106 ($1.45) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($2.05) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.36) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.77) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.53) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 119.60 ($1.63).

Shares of CEY opened at GBX 95.12 ($1.30) on Thursday. Centamin has a 52-week low of GBX 80.42 ($1.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 125.30 ($1.71). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 91.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 95.91. The stock has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 10.73.

In related news, insider Mark Bankes bought 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of £25,230 ($34,424.89).

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

