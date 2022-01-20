Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Allstate (LON:ALL)

Allstate (LON:ALL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 46 ($0.63) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ALL. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.61) target price on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.61) price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of LON ALL opened at GBX 34.72 ($0.47) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £199.20 million and a PE ratio of -57.78. Allstate has a 52-week low of GBX 19 ($0.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 34.93 ($0.48).

The Allstate Corporation protects people from life’s uncertainties with a wide array of protection for autos, homes, electronic devices and identity theft with more than 172 million policies in force. Products are available through a broad distribution network including Allstate agents, independent agents, major retailers, online and at the workplace.

