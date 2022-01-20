Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for SolGold (LON:SOLG)

SolGold (LON:SOLG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 44 ($0.60) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 64.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 56 ($0.76) price objective on shares of SolGold in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 56 ($0.76) price objective on shares of SolGold in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get SolGold alerts:

Shares of LON:SOLG opened at GBX 26.82 ($0.37) on Thursday. SolGold has a 12-month low of GBX 19.82 ($0.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 37 ($0.50). The stock has a market cap of £615.29 million and a PE ratio of -24.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 25.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.87. The company has a quick ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85.

SolGold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador, as well as holds tenements across central and southeast Queensland, Australia and Solomon Islands.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for SolGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.