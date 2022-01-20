Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Transglobe Energy (LON:TGA)

Transglobe Energy (LON:TGA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 510 ($6.96) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.03% from the company’s current price.

Shares of TGA stock opened at GBX 421.40 ($5.75) on Thursday. Transglobe Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 110.02 ($1.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 498.19 ($6.80). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 377.56.

Transglobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

