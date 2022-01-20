Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Transglobe Energy (LON:TGA)

Transglobe Energy (LON:TGA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 510 ($6.96) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.03% from the company’s current price.
Shares of TGA stock opened at GBX 421.40 ($5.75) on Thursday. Transglobe Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 110.02 ($1.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 498.19 ($6.80). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 377.56.
Transglobe Energy Company Profile
