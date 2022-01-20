Liberum Capital Reiterates Sell Rating for Taseko Mines (LON:TKO)

Taseko Mines (LON:TKO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 140 ($1.91) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.78% from the company’s previous close.

Taseko Mines stock opened at GBX 144 ($1.96) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.17, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of £408.90 million and a PE ratio of 22.50. Taseko Mines has a one year low of GBX 88.27 ($1.20) and a one year high of GBX 185 ($2.52). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 154.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 144.31.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

