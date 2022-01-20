LifePro Asset Management Has $7.61 Million Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

LifePro Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,070 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 258,787 shares during the quarter. Halliburton makes up 2.3% of LifePro Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $7,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter worth $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 433.1% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 25.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.83. 282,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,471,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.50 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.50. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $29.20.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.91%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HAL. Morgan Stanley raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Benchmark started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.09.

In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.