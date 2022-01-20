LifePro Asset Management Has $9.97 Million Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

LifePro Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 503,376 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 84,450 shares during the period. Cleveland-Cliffs makes up about 3.0% of LifePro Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. LifePro Asset Management owned 0.10% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $9,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 182.9% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,856 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.92 per share, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith Koci bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,613,400. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,569,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 2.20. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.18.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.