LifePro Asset Management Increases Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

LifePro Asset Management lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,219 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources accounts for 4.6% of LifePro Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $15,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG traded up $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $106.28. The company had a trading volume of 65,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,613,945. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.08 and a fifty-two week high of $107.99. The stock has a market cap of $62.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.64 and its 200 day moving average is $83.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.03%.

EOG Resources announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on EOG. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.41.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,342 shares of company stock worth $1,748,082. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

