LifePro Asset Management Makes New $10.25 Million Investment in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 209,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,245,000. Synchrony Financial accounts for approximately 3.1% of LifePro Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,286,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544,581 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,798,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,189,734,000 after purchasing an additional 554,648 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,629,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,547,000 after purchasing an additional 562,479 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,456,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,126,000 after purchasing an additional 416,135 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,701,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,180,000 after purchasing an additional 209,303 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.42. 182,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,130,938. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.29. The company has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.06.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

