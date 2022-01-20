LifePro Asset Management Purchases New Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 155,991 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,000. Matador Resources comprises approximately 1.8% of LifePro Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. LifePro Asset Management owned approximately 0.13% of Matador Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Matador Resources by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,628 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 43,568 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,315 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

MTDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of Matador Resources stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $45.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 4.34.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $461.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

In other Matador Resources news, Director Reynald Baribault acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,230 shares of company stock worth $264,226. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

