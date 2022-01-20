LifePro Asset Management Reduces Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

LifePro Asset Management lowered its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 2.9% of LifePro Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $5.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $296.54. 31,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,819. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $314.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.92. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $239.41 and a 1 year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

