LifePro Asset Management Sells 23,681 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

LifePro Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 513,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 23,681 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum accounts for approximately 4.6% of LifePro Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. LifePro Asset Management owned approximately 0.05% of Occidental Petroleum worth $15,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 48,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,160 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 368.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 711,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,035,000 after buying an additional 559,352 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 78.4% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 244,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,248,000 after buying an additional 107,301 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 6.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 802,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,748,000 after buying an additional 45,901 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 13.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 149,607 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,425,000 after buying an additional 17,920 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

NYSE OXY traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $36.02. 386,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,853,293. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average of $29.45. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -3.28%.

OXY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.79.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.