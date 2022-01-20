LifePro Asset Management Takes Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 240,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,359,000. MGM Resorts International makes up 3.1% of LifePro Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. LifePro Asset Management owned approximately 0.05% of MGM Resorts International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 62.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 147.5% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 120.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded up $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $43.12. 145,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,051,379. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 2.39.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.77%.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $162,144.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $300,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,311,864 in the last three months. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.62.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

