Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Down 10.7% This Week

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $162,966.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001224 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.16 or 0.00318149 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00009039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001059 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000825 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003531 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

