Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 27.43% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Limelight Networks’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of LLNW stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.73. 2,919,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,327. The company has a market capitalization of $499.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.66. Limelight Networks has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $5.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 84.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 16,227 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 145.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 32,141 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 65.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 106,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 42,361 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 5.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.41.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

