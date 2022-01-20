Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,400 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the December 15th total of 238,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Limoneira news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 4,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $72,682.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 8,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $132,040.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,971 shares of company stock valued at $281,682 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Limoneira alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Limoneira by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 803,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,096,000 after acquiring an additional 111,145 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Limoneira by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 614,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after acquiring an additional 7,711 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Limoneira by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 17,772 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Limoneira by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 270,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 53,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Limoneira by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Shares of LMNR stock remained flat at $$15.10 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 43,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,145. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.27 million, a PE ratio of -66.30, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.18. Limoneira has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $20.74.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $33.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -130.43%.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.