Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Given New C$98.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LIMAF. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Linamar from C$99.00 to C$94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Linamar from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of Linamar stock traded down $5.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.08. 4,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,783. Linamar has a 1 year low of $49.63 and a 1 year high of $72.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.38.

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment.

