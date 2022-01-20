Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target Cut to C$98.00

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its target price lowered by research analysts at TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$98.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 34.60% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Linamar from C$102.00 to C$97.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Linamar from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$99.00 price target on shares of Linamar in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$99.00 price objective on shares of Linamar in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Linamar stock traded down C$0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$72.81. The company had a trading volume of 110,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,611. The firm has a market cap of C$4.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.70. Linamar has a 1 year low of C$63.44 and a 1 year high of C$91.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$75.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$72.86.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.65 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linamar will post 7.4700001 EPS for the current year.

In other Linamar news, Director Linda Hasenfratz purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$72.55 per share, with a total value of C$3,627,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$18,137,500. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Mcdougall sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.65, for a total transaction of C$168,420.68.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

