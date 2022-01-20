Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Stock Price Down 5.3% After Insider Selling

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) shares dropped 5.3% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $17.50 and last traded at $17.50. Approximately 8,314 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 201,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.48.

Specifically, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 38,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $639,448.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $359,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,392 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,117 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LIND shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lindblad Expeditions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $64.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 151.35% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIND. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 810,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,973,000 after buying an additional 273,409 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 574,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 84,333 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,679,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $654,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

