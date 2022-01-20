Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.66

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.66 and last traded at $8.66, with a volume of 81778 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lion Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.65.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.26.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Lion Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. 5.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV)
The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.
