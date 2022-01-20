Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.66

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.66 and last traded at $8.66, with a volume of 81778 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lion Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.65.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.26.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $11.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.10 million. Research analysts predict that The Lion Electric Company will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Lion Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. 5.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

