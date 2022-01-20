LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $31.02

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.02 and last traded at $31.03, with a volume of 21677 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.19.

LPSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on LivePerson from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -24.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $118.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.15 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $31,482.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,693,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,280,000 after purchasing an additional 474,513 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,897,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,215,000 after purchasing an additional 183,772 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,252,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,713,000 after purchasing an additional 236,325 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 976,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,633,000 after purchasing an additional 87,103 shares in the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

