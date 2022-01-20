Lobstex Trading Down 26.4% Over Last Week (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0358 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lobstex has a market cap of $821,936.44 and $236,826.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lobstex has traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 160.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,050,369 coins and its circulating supply is 22,974,942 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

