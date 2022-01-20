LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $513.00

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 19% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $821,715.76 and $513.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.90 or 0.00339644 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000141 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007943 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001212 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $506.36 or 0.01170719 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,633,282 coins and its circulating supply is 50,420,505 coins. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

