Loki (LOKI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,392.00

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Loki coin can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Loki has traded flat against the US dollar. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,870.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,019.33 or 0.07387594 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.18 or 0.00323405 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.84 or 0.00880453 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00071938 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00009694 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00009090 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.64 or 0.00466442 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.66 or 0.00256087 BTC.

About Loki

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official website is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

