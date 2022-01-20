Loncor Gold (TSE:LN) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Loncor Gold Inc. (TSE:LN)’s share price rose 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65. Approximately 3,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 40,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$86.64 million and a P/E ratio of -23.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.69.

Loncor Gold Company Profile (TSE:LN)

Loncor Gold Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company also explores for platinum deposits. The company's flagship project is the Adumbi project that consists of 6 mining leases covering an area of 361 square kilometers located in the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Loncor Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loncor Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.