Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of LBPH opened at $4.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.68. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $18.95.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. Analysts forecast that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBPH. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $135,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $182,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 237.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 40,282 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.