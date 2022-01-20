LoopUp Group (LON:LOOP) Stock Price Down 5.2%

LoopUp Group plc (LON:LOOP)’s stock price was down 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17.54 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 17.54 ($0.24). Approximately 316,857 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 223,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.50 ($0.25).

The company has a market capitalization of £17.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 20.01.

Get LoopUp Group alerts:

In related news, insider Steve Flavell sold 30,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.30), for a total value of £6,802.62 ($9,281.78).

LoopUp Group plc provides cloud communications platform for business-critical external and specialist communications in the United Kingdom, European Union countries, North America, and internationally. It offers cloud telephony services, including fully managed direct routing solution for Microsoft Teams calling; conferencing solutions for remote meetings; and managed events services.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for LoopUp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LoopUp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.