LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 834,400 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the December 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 431,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total value of $2,840,159.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $282,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,065 shares of company stock valued at $6,822,244. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 831.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 203.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in LPL Financial by 410.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.50.

NASDAQ:LPLA traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $165.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,266. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $103.88 and a 12-month high of $181.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.30.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

