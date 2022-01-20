LSI Industries (LYTS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect LSI Industries to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $106.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.27 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect LSI Industries to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LSI Industries stock opened at $6.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $164.75 million, a PE ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.00. LSI Industries has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. assumed coverage on LSI Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 249.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 18,508 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 415.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 71,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

