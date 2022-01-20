LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Stock Holdings Raised by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.09% of LTC Properties worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 698,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,805,000 after purchasing an additional 348,592 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after buying an additional 127,927 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after buying an additional 124,056 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1,627.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 100,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,526,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,009,000 after buying an additional 94,847 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LTC opened at $35.88 on Thursday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $44.73. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.63.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm had revenue of $37.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. LTC Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LTC Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

