Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the December 15th total of 91,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

LUB stock opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.87. Luby’s has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $5.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Luby’s by 41.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,510,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 442,238 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Luby’s in the second quarter worth $354,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Luby’s by 12.4% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 267,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 29,522 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Luby’s by 96.4% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,342,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Luby’s by 12.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,147 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,225 shares during the last quarter. 40.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luby’s, Inc operates as a multi-branded company in the restaurant industry and in the contract food services industry. It operates through the following segments: Luby’s Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The Luby’s Cafeterias segment includes the results of the company-owned Luby’s Cafeterias restaurants.

