Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.42

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.42 and last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 6821215 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.41.

A number of analysts have commented on LAZR shares. Cowen started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price target on Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average of $17.10.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 94.03% and a negative net margin of 2,061.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Fennimore acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $240,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Simoncini acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $160,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 29,586 shares of company stock valued at $455,141 in the last 90 days. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 42,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

