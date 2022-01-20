Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.48

Shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.48 and last traded at $5.51, with a volume of 20033 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

LYEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lyell Immunopharma from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lyell Immunopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lyell Immunopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.40.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYEL. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $4,021,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $8,853,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $2,598,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $4,015,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $16,044,000. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

