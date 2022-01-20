Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $51.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $53.00. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.79% from the stock’s current price.

MMP has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

Shares of MMP stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.67. 2,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,609. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $39.93 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 44.78%. The business had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $211,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Folios Inc raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 103,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 16,210 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 373,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,024,000 after acquiring an additional 31,213 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 15,889 shares during the last quarter. 54.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

